Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

