Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

HXL opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

