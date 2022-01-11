Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPGP stock opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

