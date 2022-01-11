Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.