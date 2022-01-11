Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $184.17 million and $4.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $7.99 or 0.00018746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,044,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

