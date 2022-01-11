Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 17,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 398,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

SEER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.