Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires 239,804 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,804 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 1.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of JD.com worth $53,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 744,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

