Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $7.52 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.34% of Bally’s worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

BALY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.