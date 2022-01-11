Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,332. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.