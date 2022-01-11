Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $15.13 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,156. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.