Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $22,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. 133,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

