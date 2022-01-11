Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.32 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $58.76 million and $5.32 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

