SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

OCFC opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.