SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $858,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SYBT opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.