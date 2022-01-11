SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $822,000 Investment in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $23.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

