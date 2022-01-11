SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

