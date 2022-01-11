SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 30,208 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 602.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,203,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after buying an additional 432,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

