SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

