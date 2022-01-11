Shaftesbury PLC (SHB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on February 11th

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 621 ($8.43) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 508.50 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 623.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.64).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

