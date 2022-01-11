SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Tops $2,552.82 on Top Exchanges

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the US dollar. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.40 or 0.07561838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.64 or 0.99319287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003115 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHAKE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHAKE directly using US dollars.

