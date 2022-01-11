Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,364 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $224,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

