Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

