ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Financial Analysis

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.93%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $236.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.47 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -16.58 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 92.02 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -160.63

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats ShockWave Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

