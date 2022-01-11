Shoe Zone (SHOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) will release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON:SHOE traded up GBX 27 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.97). 730,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,779. Shoe Zone has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The company has a market cap of £72.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

