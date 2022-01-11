Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €70.00 ($79.55) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of ETR SAE traded down €2.50 ($2.84) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €101.70 ($115.57). 88,846 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -87.22. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

