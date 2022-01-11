Shopping (SPI) Price Down 22.2% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $16.41 or 0.00039206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $282,458.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,860 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

