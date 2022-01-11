Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 22.5%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 1,340,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

CTSDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

