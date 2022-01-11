Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Decreases By 16.7%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

