Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 19.7%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.48. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

