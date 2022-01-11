Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Declines By 16.4%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,513.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.