Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Drops By 17.0%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

