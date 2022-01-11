Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Drops By 17.0%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.