Short Interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Drops By 16.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OBELF stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

