Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Declines By 20.9%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,763,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,036,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

