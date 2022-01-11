Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 19.8%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.