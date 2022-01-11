Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Decreases By 22.7%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

