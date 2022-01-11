SI-BONE’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

