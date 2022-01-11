Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $44,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after acquiring an additional 241,677 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 365,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $7.98 on Tuesday, hitting $345.26. 7,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $370.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.