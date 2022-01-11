Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €138.43 ($157.31).

WAF stock traded up €1.50 ($1.70) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €137.00 ($155.68). The company had a trading volume of 29,159 shares. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($174.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €137.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

