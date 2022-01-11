Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SI stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

