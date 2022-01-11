Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 59.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

