Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 38,339 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $260.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

