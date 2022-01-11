Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 440,250 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $77,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,256,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.