Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 111,924 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $103,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.59. 69,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.18 and a 52 week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

