Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $132.57 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,606 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $132,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,984. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

