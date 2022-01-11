Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $63.95 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 65.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 303,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,089,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

