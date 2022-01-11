Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 948,419 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,419 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.29% of HP worth $91,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

