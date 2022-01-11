Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $27.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,745.40. 9,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,906.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,791.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

