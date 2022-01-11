SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

