Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 4.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.45. Approximately 10,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,398,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

