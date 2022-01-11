Solanium (SLIM) Market Capitalization Tops $96.55 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Solanium has a total market cap of $96.55 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.07 or 0.07543637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.76 or 0.99833289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

